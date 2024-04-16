Kapil Sharma seeks blessings at Vaishno Devi during Navratri; sings bhajans, takes his family along too

Kapil Sharma, known for his comic timing, also has a spiritual side. The actor-standup comedian went to Vaishno Devi temple along with his wife Ginny Chatrath and children - Anayra and Trishaan. Kapil can be seen entering the temple premises in a viral video shared by Hindustan Times. (Also read: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Parineeti Chopra giggles after Kapil Sharma teases her about Raghav Chadha. Watch) Kapil Sharma sings bhajan at Vaishno Devi.

Kapil Sharma sings divine bhajan at Vaishno Devi

The Crew actor also sang the bhajan Tune Muhje Bulaya Sherawaliye in a video shared by a fan handle. The song was originally sung by Narendra Chanchal as a tribute to the Goddess. Kapil donned a printed kurta-pyjama. His wife Ginni and daughter Anayra walked beside him. He was seen greeting everyone as he chanted ‘Jai Mata Di’. Kapil and Ginni have often expressed their devotion towards Goddess Vaishno Devi. In March 2024, they organised a jagran (religious gathering) at their house.

Kapil Sharma's new show

Kapil has once again returned to comedy with his new show titled The Great Indian Kapil Show. So far, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer have been the celebrity guests on his show. The series is also making news as it marks the reunion of Kapil and Sunil Grover. The duo had parted ways after their alleged fight on a flight made headlines. The comic talk show is streaming on Netflix and also features Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and Krushna Abhishek.

About Kapil Sharma

Kapil shot to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3. He made his acting debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The actor later acted in Firangi and Zwigato. Kapil was recently paired opposite Tabu in the Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Crew. He had an extended cameo in the Rajesh A Krishnan directorial.