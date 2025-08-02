Karan Johar calls it full-circle moment with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and him winning National Awards

Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey were announced as the joint winners of the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji won the National Award for Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee Vs. Norway. Karan Johar with Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji on the sets of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Karan Johar also won the National Award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. On Saturday, Karan took to his Instagram to celebrate his friends Shah Rukh and Rani's wins, sharing that it was a full-circle moment.

Karan on Shah Rukh's National Award win

Karan penned a long note on his Instagram, which began with underlining the win of Shah Rukh: “Taking a pause in our celebrations to celebrate my friends for their cinema!!! @iamsrk bhai....this is has been 33 years in the making and I can’t help but beam with pride. Redefining Indian cinema with every role you take on...Jawan and all your other films are only testament to what an exceptional actor you are, to light every screen you walk in with your swag, charm and just...SRK-ness! Me and the entire world is rooting for you, celebrating you & supporting you for everything you do. There is no one like you, congratulations bhai...you deserve this and more. And like you say...picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!”

Karan congratulates Rani

He continued, praising Rani's performances over the years, and said, “My dearest Rani...truly the queen of every screen she is in. Your performance hit everyone like a punch in the gut, making everyone feel every last feeling with you. Very less can do that, but you...you have always been the best at it. Congratulations and I speak on behalf of everyone - we can’t wait to see what you do next!!!! Biggest shoutout to @emmayentertainment for backing such a powerful story and congratulations! @madhubhojwani @onlyemmay @nikkhiladvani”

He concluded by saying, “P.s - fun fact!! I won my first national award with these two & Kajol by my side for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. If this is not full circle, what is?!❤️❤️”

Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marked Karan Johar's directorial debut, which starred Shah Rukh, Rani and Kajol. The film had won him the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Shah Rukh and Rani worked with Karan again in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna (2006).