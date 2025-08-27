Karan Johar evolved from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, says Janhvi Kapoor: ‘True sign of artist’

Karan Johar recently won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his directorial feature Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahani. Interestingly, he had won the same award for his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which was released in 1998. Actor Janhvi Kapoor stressed how Karan has evolved as a director with the times in an interview with Mirchi Plus. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on Param Sundari vs Chennai Express comparisons: ‘Not all people from the South can be…’) Janhvi Kapoor showered praise on Karan Johar and how he has evolved as a director.

What Janhvi said about Karan Johar

During the interview, Janhvi was seen with co-star Sidharth Malhotra, and the two talked about their favourite rom-coms. They went on to talk about how Mani Ratnam's Saathiya is a toxic love story in many ways. In this regard, Janhvi said, “It is also interesting to see how filmmakers have evolved with society. I think that Karan [Johar] is a great example."

She went on to explain her point further and added, "If you look back at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai… of course, it was iconic, but phir jaake jab unhone Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani banayi (then he went on to make this film), there you can see that he is a very evolved feminist. I think that is a true sign of an artist.”

About the two films

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The film was praised for its fresh on-screen pairing and music. Still, over the years many viewers have revisited the film and criticised it for its problematic portrayal of gender stereotypes.

Meanwhile, the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani tackled critical issues like feminism, the toxic effects of patriarchy, gender stereotypes, and women's empowerment. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film grossed over ₹300 crore upon its release in 2023.

A few days ago, Karan announced via Instagram that he is set to return to the director's chair in 2026. He has promised to make a classic, old-fashioned Hindi film that resonates with him.