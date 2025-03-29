Karan Johar ‘killed it’ as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week, say fans: ‘He did better than his nepo girls’

Karan Johar turns showstopper at fashion event

On March 29, Karan stole the show in a stunning black ensemble as he turned showstopper for the famous designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week. The filmmaker dazzled in a black sheer shirt, which he paired with matching trousers and a black blazer adorned with rose embellishments. Apart from this, what caught everyone’s attention was his black nail polish. He completed his look with a pair of glasses and black shoes.

Fans impressed with Karan

Fans were impressed with his look and ramp walk, while some internet users also expressed their disappointment. One of the comments read, “He killed it this time.” Another wrote, “I think he did better than his nepo girls.” Another fan commented, “I think for the first time, he nailed it.”

A different comment read, “At the age of 52, he is actually doing good.” Another wrote, “Wow, that’s a fabulous model in you… beyond perfect style and confidence, Karan.” Someone else added, “Is he wearing black nail polish? Wow!”

However, some criticised his look and believed he appeared tired. One comment read, “He looks tired.” Another remarked, “Why does this look like a redo of Kangana Ranaut’s scene from Fashion… black outfit and a big fan behind.”

Alongside Karan, actor Tamannaah Bhatia also grabbed attention with her stunning attire as she walked the ramp for Falguni Shane Peacock.

Karan Johar’s upcoming movies

Karan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Kesari Chapter 2. The film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles. It is based on Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat's book The Case That Shook The Empire and tells the story of barrister C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the real truth behind the disastrous Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 18.

He is also backing Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the romantic comedy also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul in key roles and is set to release on September 12, 2025.