Karan Johar, Kim Sharma, Shweta Bachchan party with Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri at Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam bash

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri along with Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will soon be seen in a romantic-comedy, which is reportedly titled Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. On Sunday, the team along with director Anand Tiwari and other celebs were spotted at the film's wrap-up party in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to be released on August 25. Also read: Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri shoot romantic song in Croatia Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri spotted at the party in Mumbai. (All pics: Varinder Chawla)

Celebs at Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam bash

The movie is backed by Karan Johar. The filmmaker was spotted arriving at Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam's wrap-up bash along with actor Kim Sharma. They posed together for paparazzi before joining Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and many other celebs inside the party venue. Karan and Kim also left the bash together.

While Kim Sharma wore a blue dress, Karan was seen in a black and blue party outfit. Shweta wore an olive green shirt with denims, while Neha and Angad wore beige and white outfits, respectively. Actor Neha Sharma and actor-sister Aisha Sharma also attended the party together. Vicky's brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, among many other celebs, also attended the bash.

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Kim Sharma and Shweta Bachchan arrive for the party.

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri arrived in style

The actors, who will be seen together for the first time in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, were spotted in their stylish best at their film's wrap-up bash. Triptii, who has been making headlines for her alleged breakup with actor Anushka Sharma's brother, producer Karnesh Ssharma, made a statement with her party look.

While Triptii wore a green and black see-through dress, Vicky was dressed more casually in grey. They both posed solo in paparazzi pictures. Ammy Virk arrived with his entourage, including security personnel. He wore a suit for the bash.

Neha Dhupia shared a group picture from the bash and wrote in her Instagram caption, "It’s a wrap!!!!!! See you at movies." She posed with Vicky, Triptii, Angad, Anand and Angira Dhar, among others in the photo.

Neha Dhupia shared a group picture from the bash.

About Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam

The film is a romantic comedy directed by actor-filmmaker Anand Tiwari. Ever since fans got to know that Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri will come together for the first ever time in the film, they have been awaiting updates.

Earlier this year, taking to Instagram, Karan Johar had revealed the film’s release date with a photo captioned, “We’re bringing together three absolute Powerhouses of talent – Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri, led by the supremely talented director Anand Tiwari. Get ready, it will be entertainment unlimited as this yet to be titled film makes its way to the cinema halls on 25th August, 2023”. As per latest reports, the film's title is Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

