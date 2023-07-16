Karan Johar goes ‘Oh God’ as his kids prefer Baby Shark over What Jhumka song: ‘I have been roasted’

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a hilarious video of his twins Yash and Roohi as they roasted him over the song What Jhumka from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. While Karan expected them to speak about their love for the song, his kids, however, reveal they prefer the popular song Baby Shark. The video was shared as a part of the film promotion. Also read: What Jumka: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh start a dance party with new Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Karan Johar reacts as his kids roast him over What Jhumka song.

Karan Johar's kids on What Jhumka

The video has been recorded by Karan at his house. It opens with Yash and Roohi in their casual outfits as they were seen resting on a couch. They ask Karan ‘What Jhumka Dada?" Karan replied, “What Jhumka? Even I don’t know. Should we ask Alia (Bhatt) didi?”

Karan Johar's kids react to What Jhumka song.

Yash instantly told Karan, “No.” The two then start singing the Baby Shark song, to which their father reacted, “Oh you prefer that song?” As they responded with a yes and nodded, Karan is heard saying, “Oh God! Toodles.” Sharing the short video, Karan wrote on his Instagram Stories, “I have been roasted.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

What Jhumka is the second song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. It features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt dancing to the party number. It's taken the main tune and some words from the iconic number Jhumka Gira Re and adds its own spin. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi while the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music is composed by Pritam.

Previously, the makers had released the film's first song Tum Kya Mile. It's a romantic track, featuring Alia and Ranveer. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It marks Karan's directorial comeback after seven years.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. The official trailer of the film was shared earlier, which received massive responses from the audience. The film is touted to be big-screen entertainer with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur and music.

Going by the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the film revolves around the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, two opposites who fall in love. While Rocky (Ranveer) is a Punjabi boy from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above everything else. As they realise that their families are poles apart, they decide to ‘switch’ and live with each other's families to impress them.

