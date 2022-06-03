Karan Johar re-uploads Brahmastra’s teaser with Amitabh Bachchan’s credit before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Release dates are not the only thing with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra that seem sketchy. A shuffling also happened with the movie’s recently released teaser. The teaser which was earlier released on Tuesday, went missing on Wednesday and was re-uploaded on Thursday.

The first teaser of Brahmastra was uploaded on Tuesday with much gung ho with all the leading actors and members of the project sharing it on their social media. By Wednesday the teaser disappeared from all the platforms including YouTube and Instagram. Even actor Alia Bhatt, filmmaker Karan Johar and others who shared it, deleted the video. While this didn’t make much buzz, the teaser was republished on Thursday without any showsha. However, there was one minor change in the teaser. This time, the shuffling of credits. Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s credit appears before actor Ranbir Kapoor and Bhatt’s in the teaser.

Interestingly, it is to be noted that when the 32-second long video originally came out, the primary cast shared it on their respective social media handles. Big B didn’t do the same.

Now it is unclear what happened between the makers and actors, however, the reuploading of videos has definitely cost them certain lakhs of views that are now missing.

We tried reaching out to Dharma Productions and Mukerji for a comment but there was no response.