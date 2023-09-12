Karan Johar on Priyanka Chopra moving to Hollywood: 'To see her achieve the kind of success she has on her own...'

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra made headlines for her interview, where she revealed how she had 'beef' with some people in the Hindi film industry, and therefore chose to move to Hollywood. Months after Priyanka's viral interview with Dax Shepard, Karan Johar was asked to comment on Priyanka's shift to Hollywood. He was speaking with ET Canada on the sidelines of Toronto International Film Festival 2023, where he attended the premiere of Kill, which he has co-produced. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas hug Karan Johar at NMACC event days after her interview about being bullied in Bollywood

Karan on Priyanka making it on her own in Hollywood

Karan Johar with Priyanka Chopra at an event. (File Photo)

When asked about Priyanka Chopra 'doing incredibly well', and how he felt about her 'stepping out and making that shift' from Bollywood to Hollywood, Karan said it was 'fantastic'. The filmmaker told ET Canada, “To see her (Priyanka Chopra) grow from strength to strength, and truly achieve the kind of success that she has on her own terms… and the way she has gone about it, she is always wonderful on every platform that she has ever been on, everything that she ever stands for and represents.. it is fantastic."

Priyanka Chopra on why she moved to Hollywood

After trying her luck in the music scene in the US, Priyanka featured in her first American show Quantico in 2015. Since then, Priyanka has worked in Hollywood films such as Baywatch, Matrix: Revolutions, and Love Again, as well as the Prime Video series Citadel.

Speaking with Dax Shepard on his podcast Armchair Expert in March 2023, Priyanka had opened up about why she left Bollywood. She had said, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break."

Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra's alleged feud

While Priyanka did not take any names, many on social media, including actor Kangana Ranaut, were convinced that the actor was hinting at Karan Johar as they cited instances from their on-and-off friendship over the years.

Their alleged feud started in April 2012, around the time that rumours of Priyanka's affair with Shah Rukh Khan were in news. Karan, who is Shah Rukh's and wife Gauri Khan's best friend, was reportedly trying to ‘push' Priyanka out of the scene.

After one of Priyanka's friends gave an interview to Mumbai Mirror about Karan's treatment of the actor, the filmmaker had tweeted about someone's 'hired PR machinery' without taking any names. Since then Priyanka has not only appeared on episodes of Karan's chat show Koffee With Karan, but also met him at the grand launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai earlier this year.

