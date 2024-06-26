Karan Johar remembers dad Yash Johar on death anniversary with heartfelt post: ‘My biggest fear was losing a parent’

To mark the 20th death anniversary of his father Yash Johar, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post. Karan shared a bunch of pictures of his father, one of which also featured both of them from decades ago. Yash Johar died of cancer in June 2004. (Also read: Karan Johar recalls his dad Yash Johar left him detailed letter saying: ‘These people you trust, these you don't') Karan Johar shared a post remembering dad Yash Chopra.

Karan's Instagram post

One of the pictures had Yash holding his Filmfare Award. A second picture featured two friends, Yash Johar and Yash Chopra. Karan's mother Hiroo Johar was also seen in one of the pictures.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

In the caption, Karan began, “I can’t believe it’s been 20 years… My biggest fear was losing a parent… August 2nd,2003 my father told me he had a malignant tumour… my worst nightmare was staring at me and yet it was my duty as his child to stay positive and keep the faith… but the worst thing about instincts are that… they never lie…”

He continued, “He left us 10 months after… We lost him… but we gained every inch of his mammoth goodwill… I was so proud to be the son of the most solid, soulful and selfless man… he put his relationships above everything else… and has left a legacy of love that my mother and I still live by.”

Karan also wished his children got the chance to know his father, and concluded, “I wish he knew our children … but I do know he’s watching over them and us… all the time… Love you Papa… (red heart emoticon). (photographs from media Archives).”

More details

Reacting to the post, Priyanka Chopra commented, “The best (folded hands emoticon).” Manish Malhotra and Manisha Koirala commented with red heart emoticons. Anil Kapoor wrote, “loved him .. great guy." Zoya Akhtar commented, “The Best of the Best.”

Yash Johar was the founder of Dharma Productions. He produced many films in his career such as Dostana (1980), Duniya (1984), Agneepath (1990), Gumrah (1993) Duplicate and film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) and Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) among others.

Last year, Karan made his comeback as a director after seven years with Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.