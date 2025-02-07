Karan Johar reveals why he named his children Yash and Roohi as he wishes them on 8th birthday: An emotion must continue

Filmmaker Karan Johar has shared a birthday post for his children-- son Yash and daughter Roohi. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Karan shared a bunch of pictures featuring the trio. He also penned a sweet note. Yash and Roohi turned eight on Friday. (Also Read | Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi roast his fashion sense, say that his outfit looks like a nightsuit) Karan Johar shared a birthday post for Yash and Roohi.

Karan Johar shares post on Yash, Roohi's birthday

In the photos, all of them opted for casual outfits. Karan wore a black sweatshirt, matching pants and white sneakers. Roohi wore a blue T-shirt and pants, and Yash was seen in a red outfit. All of them smiled as they gave different expressions for the camera.

Karan pens a note for his kids

Sharing the pictures, Karan captioned the post, “My biggest achievement is one of being a Father…. I named them after my parents because I felt beyond a lineage or a name an emotion must continue … they are my world!!! Happy birthday Roohi and Yash… my biggest prayer for you both is to be Kind always (red heart emojis).”

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "Adorable and so groomed into shining their uniQue personalities …. Happy birthday cuties!" A fan said, "Loads and loads of love and best wishes, happiness always filled in each day. Happy birthday Yash and Roohi." "Happy Birthday to Yash and Roohi. God bless them with happiness and health," read a comment.

About Yash and Roohi

Karan welcomed Yash and Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo. Speaking on Pinch By Arbaaz Khan in 2019, Karan spoke about being a single parent and its challenges.

Karan told Arbaaz, "I am a single parent, and it comes with its own set of challenges. But that doesn’t mean that a woman and a man have different roles to play. Like I think that’s very stupid. Cause that’s an old world thinking. And I feel like enough love to give my child. And also, I have a mother at home who they call mumma."