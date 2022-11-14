Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar's son Yash Johar sings Disco Deewane, adds his own lyrics: Vishal Dadlani says 'this is the very best one'

Karan Johar's son Yash Johar sings Disco Deewane, adds his own lyrics: Vishal Dadlani says 'this is the very best one'

Published on Nov 14, 2022

Karan Johar has shared a video of his kids Yash and Roohi singing and dancing to Disco Deewane. Yash even added his own lyrics to the song.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar has once again shared a candid video featuring his five-year-old twins Yash and Roohi. The video shows Yash singing the song Disco Deewane with much enthusiasm and is soon joined by Roohi. They even play with a disco light and do some dance moves together. “Its a new version of Disco Deewane 2.0,” said Karan in the video. Also read: Karan Johar reveals Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date, will have Jaya Bachchan in an 'undekha avatar'

Sharing the video, Karan wrote on Instagram, "This is the third version of Disco Deewane! Please take a note @vishaldadlani and @shekharravjiani!" While Yash is seen in a blue tee and orange shorts, Roohi is seen in a peach T-shirt and beige shorts. Music composer Vishal Dadlani reacted to the video, and wrote “Hahahahahaha, amazing!!! This is the very best one, if you ask me!”

Actor Neetu Kapoor dropped heart eyes emojis and wrote, “Awww” in the comments section. Singer Sophie Choudry commented on the video, “Loveeeee…. the new Nazia Zoheb.” Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “May they stay spontaneous and pure... always! Mahsha'Allah....” Actor Mini Mathur mentioned how Yash edited the lyrics in his own style and wrote, “Mushilee aie haaa … PRICELESS.” Musician Aditi Singh Sharma also wrote, “I totally love the new lyrics: Jhingo-ey so si-ey now cola hai and sas and say.” Preity Zinta, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Maheep Kapoor also showered the video with heart emoticons.

Karan recently announced the release date of his upcoming directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra will release in theatres on April 28 next year. Karan made the announcement by sharing a poem on Instagram Stories. It read: "7 years ke baad, ishq hoga aabaad, Pritam ka sur aur sangeet, Amitabh Bhattacharya matching every beat! Alia hogi film mein guys wah!!! Isn't that a surprise?! Machayega dhoom sada Ranveer... what a pair, what a tasveer! Jaya ji in an undekha avatar, Shabana ji se ho jaayega pyaar! Dharam ji ka swag is intact hum aa rahe hai, that is a fact! To kijiye intezaar shaam ka, mere dil se nikle paigaam ka! for every age... buzurg to jawaani... Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

It translated to how he will be making his directorial comeback after 7 years and the film have music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. He also mentioned the star cast especially Jaya who will have an “undekha (unseen) avatar” in the film. He said the film is for every age group.

