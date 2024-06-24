Karan Johar to return with Koffee with Karan season 9 in 2025

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan remains a fan favourite, and the filmmaker has added to the excitement by confirming the return of the show with a fresh new season. In a recent interview, he said that the show will be back with more fun and candour in 2025. (Also read: Koffee with Karan 8: ‘Jury’ calls out boring season, Karan Johar accepts not launching Suhana Khan ‘pinched’) The eighth season of the chat show was released last year with actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the first guests on the show.

On return of the show

In an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, the filmmaker was asked about his plans to return with the next season of the show. To which, Karan said that they want to take a year off and they'll be back in 2025.

He went on to reveal that he wants to be back with a new syntax, considering the feedback that he got last year was that the show had the most “boring rapid fire”.

“I was like, ‘why am I even doing this?’ You're not giving me questions. Should we just drop the rapid fire, and I will take the hamper because no one really deserves to win it. Now, I am like let's change the world of Koffee with Karan with the ninth season. And it will be back with all the fun and the chattiness,” he shared.

In the interview, Karan also mentioned that there are times when celebrities are too scared to open up, and don’t say anything like the way they used to. He brings back the example of the frankness with which celebrities such as Mahesh Bhatt used to bring to the show in the past.

“With the way Bhatt sahab is, he will still give me such answers. But I think I would get into trouble. Like, you called him, and you got these answers. Why didn't you edit?” Karan jokes.

About the last season

Last year, Koffee With Karan season 8 began with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the first guests on the couch. Some of the other guests were Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor.