Koffee with Karan 8: ‘Jury’ calls out boring season, Karan Johar accepts not launching Suhana Khan ‘pinched’

It's the final episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8! The teaser promo of the last episode had Karan Johar bring content creators Kusha Kapila, Sumukhi Suresh, Danish Sait, Tanmay Bhat along with social media influencer Orry on the couch. The tables have turned as the content creators roast the show, while Karan and Orry also share a separate chat where Orry reveals why he is a 'cheater'. (Also read: Koffee with Neetu Kapoor and Zeenat Aman: 5 best moments of the episode) Karan Johar also chatted with Orry in the episode.

Orry on the KWK couch

In the latest promo of Koffee with Karan 8, shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram account, the content creators turned ‘special jury’ for the season. Kusha Kapila asked Karan, “You’re missing your therapy sessions to shoot KWK?” Then, Danish calls this season a 'snoozefest.' Meanwhile, Karan asks Orry if he is single and he replies, "I have five!" When Karan asks if he is dating five people at the same time, Orry says: "I am cheating. I am a cheater. Orry is a cheater!" Karan adds, “You were a liver and now you are a cheater!”

Filter Koffee with Karan?

Then, comedian Tanmay Bhat jokes that if this season had so many filters, then it is better to call the show 'Filter Koffee with Karan.' Danish then says whether it hurt him that he could not launch the star kids because Zoya Akhtar did it in The Archies? Released last month, The Archies marked the debut of three star kids- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi's younger daughter Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. To this, Karan sips his coffee and nods in agreement. He then adds that he would like to walk out so that they can take over the show themselves.

This season of Koffee with Karan began with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as the first guests on the couch. Some of the other guests were Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Rani Mukerji and Kajol, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Kushi Kapoor.

