Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue
- Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
Karan Johar and his kids --Yash and Roohi-- were a riot of colours in their new outfits. The filmmaker shared a new picture, which showed the trio in jumpsuits of same print.
Sharing it on his Instagram Stories, Karan wrote: "The tie dye fly! Thanks for the splash @kanikagoyallabel." While Karan and Yash were in blue, little Roohi was in a red jumpsuit. All three outfits came with cool hoodies. Karan was seen kneeling and next to him were his two babies.
Yash and Roohi recently turned four and Karan had thrown a lavish birthday party in celebration. Prior to that, posting another one from his adorable 'toodles' series, Karan had written: "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash." The video showed his kids in his closet, dissing their father's choice of clothes.
In the video, Karan wished them a 'Happy Birthday' to which they say that they are tired. On asking why they are tired, Roohi points to his clothes and declares how they are 'too shiny and yucky'. In defence, dad Karan mentions her golden pants, saying: "Oh God! That's not fair. I like wearing these clothes. Now look at your silver shorts, they are also shiny. If you can wear, even dadda can wear."
Karan's birthday bash for Yash and Roohi saw a number of star kids and their glamorous mothers join in. Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, brought Taimur along. Neha Dhupia was there with her daughter Mehr among other star kids.
Karan, who is first-time father, wrote a book to express his thoughts of bringing up two kids as a single parent. It is titled Big Thoughts of Little Luv. Back in November last year, he had shared a video, which had his kids calling the book 'funny'.
