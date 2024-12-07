Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar admitted to hospital; Manish Malhotra visits

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s mother, Hiroo Yash Johar, has reportedly been hospitalised in Mumbai at the Ambani Hospital. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani posted a video of Karan and designer Manish Malhotra visiting Hiroo at the hospital on Saturday. (Also Read: Ananya Panday defends Karan Johar over the perception that he protects her: ‘He wants us to be in the real world’) Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Yash Johar has been hospitalised in Mumbai.

Hiroo Yash Johar hospitalised

“Karan Johar and his best friend Manish Malhotra were seen at Ambani Hospital visiting Hiroo Johar, Who was admitted previous day. Wishing her Speedy recovery,” wrote the paparazzo, posting a video of Karan and Manish’s cars going inside the hospital on Saturday evening.

The text on the video reads, “Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were seen at the Ambani Hospital visiting Hiroo Johar, who was admitted the previous day! A family member assures us there is no cause for alarm. We extend our best wishes for her swift recovery!” Karan is yet to release a statement.

“Get well soon,” commented one fan under the video, while another wrote, “Stay strong Karan Johar.” Karan most recently posted pictures with mom Hiroo and children Yash and Roohi on Diwali, wishing fans the ‘best festive season’ and thanking his friend Manish for dressing them on the day.

Karan Johar on his ‘unusual’ family dynamic

Recently, during Karan’s appearance on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, he spoke about having a ‘modern family’ where he and his mother look after the children he had through surrogacy.

Addressing Neelam Kothari having tough conversations with her daughter, he said, “You spoke about your daughter and that’s also something that struck a chord with me. My constant fear is that I also have to deal with those questions from my own children about my circumstances and that I have a modern family situation.”

Last year, Karan returned to direction with the commercially successful Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has since produced several films under his Dharma Productions banner, including Kill, Yodha, and Jigra. He recently sold a 50% stake in Dharma to businessman Adar Poonawalla for ₹1000 crore.