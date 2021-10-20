Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan make their way to Amrita Arora's son's ninth birthday party, see pics

AmrKareena Kapoor and her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, made their way to Amrita Arora's house to attend her son's birthday party. Amrita's son Rayaan celebrated his ninth birthday on Wednesday.

The paparazzi clicked Kareena and Jeh making their way to the party. Kareena opted for a beige sleeveless top and a pair of dark blue jeans. She was photographed in her car, busy on a call. However, she gave the paparazzi a quick wave before she headed to the party.

Meanwhile, Jeh, who was seen with his nanny, was dressed in a green-blue-yellow T-shirt with a bib around his neck. The party took place at Amrita's Mumbai home.

Kareena Kapoor at Amrita Arora's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Jeh Ali Khan with his nanny. (Varinder Chawla)

Earlier in the day, Kareena took to Instagram Stories and wished Rayaan. In the picture, Raayan and his father Shakeel Ladak were in a swimming pool. “Happy birthday Rayu (heart and balloon emojis). Shine bright,” she captioned the post.

Amrita, too, shared a few pictures of Rayaan and wished him. In the pictures, the nine-year-old sat on a couch and showed no interest in being photographed. “And he’s 9! My Ray man is a little big boy. Shine on my baby boo. Love like no other,” she captioned the post.

Her sister Malaika Arora took to the comments section and wished him. “My ray of sunshine n naughtiness. Mimi loves you,” she said. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wished him a happy birthday. Sussanne Khan wrote, “Happiest happy birthday Amu lots of love to handsome Ray.” Neelam Kothari wished, “Happy birthday to your handsome boy!!” Maheep Kapoor also wrote, “Happy birthday Rayuuuu cutie.” Athiya Shetty wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Ray!”

Amrita married Shakeel in 2009. Apart from Rayaan, the couple is also parents to Azaan, their older son.