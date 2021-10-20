Kareena Kapoor shares new pics of her home: Check out her colourful couch and perfect balcony for selfies

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of her home in a new Instagram post. Kareena posed for pictures for a new ad commercial and it featured different corners of her house.

In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor dressed in a pink top as she posed against a bamboo sheet covered with plants. In the next picture, she wore a satin light blue shirt with dark coloured pants, seated on a pink coloured couch. While her home garden doubled up as the background, a tall lamp was placed behind her.

Kareena opted for a rusty red coloured sweater in the next photo, seated on a flight of stairs. In the fourth photo, Kareena wore a white and pink shirt as she stood in front of a mirror with a bokeh effect marking the image. She captioned the post, "I'm full of stories and so are the portrait modes in the #VivoX70Series." Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, "Looks fab" followed by a red heart emoji.

Kareena and Saif moved into their new home, a bigger apartment, ahead their second son Jeh's birth of this year. It is near to their previous home. The couple was already parents to a son, Taimur Ali Khan, whom they welcomed four years ago. Saif and Kareena dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012.

On her wedding anniversary last week, she shared an old picture with Saif. She had captioned the post, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world."

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares stunning no make-up selfie, says 'Let's go Monday'

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to release on February 14, 2022.