Kareena Kapoor shares new pics of her home: Check out her colourful couch and perfect balcony for selfies

Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:07 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of her home in a new Instagram post. Kareena posed for pictures for a new ad commercial and it featured different corners of her house. 

In the first picture, Kareena Kapoor dressed in a pink top as she posed against a bamboo sheet covered with plants. In the next picture, she wore a satin light blue shirt with dark coloured pants, seated on a pink coloured couch. While her home garden doubled up as the background, a tall lamp was placed behind her. 

Kareena opted for a rusty red coloured sweater in the next photo, seated on a flight of stairs. In the fourth photo, Kareena wore a white and pink shirt as she stood in front of a mirror with a bokeh effect marking the image. She captioned the post, "I'm full of stories and so are the portrait modes in the #VivoX70Series." Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, "Looks fab" followed by a red heart emoji.

Kareena and Saif moved into their new home, a bigger apartment, ahead their second son Jeh's birth of this year. It is near to their previous home. The couple was already parents to a son, Taimur Ali Khan, whom they welcomed four years ago. Saif and Kareena dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012.

On her wedding anniversary last week, she shared an old picture with Saif. She had captioned the post, "Once upon a time in Greece... there was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world."

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is scheduled to release on February 14, 2022.

