Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, gorges on 'best meal ever'. See pic
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
Kareena Kapoor Khan had a fabulous lunch with best friend Malaika Arora, and Malaika's mother, Joyce. She posted pictures of the fish curry she feasted on, thanking Joyce for the preparation.
Kareena is expecting her second child with husband, Saif Ali Khan. The couple are parents to four-year-old son, Taimur.
On Tuesday, she took to Instagram Stories to share pictures of her meal, and peppered her post with captions like 'so good', and 'happy meal', and 'kitchen queen'. She added, "Thank you @joycearora for feeding me the best meal ever.”
Malaika also took to Instagram Stories and thanked her mom for the food. She wrote, "Uff mom @joycearora ur fish curry is epic…”
Kareena in a recent post revealed the secret behind looking glamorous even in her third trimester. One Instagram user asked, “@kareenakapoorkhan Why does all our chocolate-cheesecake, Belgian cookie-dough, five-layer-ice-cream sundae, truffle-parmesan chips, creme-brullee-custard-filled donuts and spaghetti carbonara weight never make us look one-fiftieth as glamorous as Kareena Kapoor's baby weight?”
Kareena replied with a reference to her film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “Because I'm P.H.A.T @freddy_birdy... don't you know?” she wrote.
Also read: Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan breaks out her trademark pout in latest 'kaftan series' post, see here
Kareena will soon make her debut as an author with a book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, which will guide mothers-to-be and help them prepare for the months ahead.
