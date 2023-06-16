Kareena Kapoor reacts to Karisma Kapoor's throwback beach pic that shows her 'scrolling' phone on holiday

Actor Kareena Kapoor has reacted after actor-sister Karisma Kapoor shared a throwback photo also featuring her. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Karisma posted a selfie, seemingly from the sisters' family trip to the Maldives. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor recalls spoiling Karisma Kapoor's Dil To Pagal Hai song as background dancer) Karisma Kapoor shared an old pic also featuring Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma's post

In the photo, Karisma Kapoor posed for the selfie on a beach. She wore a blue bikini with black sunglasses. Kareena lay on a hammock as she scrolled on her phone. Karisma captioned the post, "Pouting, while the sister is scrolling (winking face, grinning squinting face and red heart emojis)." She also added the hashtags – role reversal, throwback and sister squad.

Reactions to Karisma's photo

Reacting to the pictures, Bhakhtyar Irani commented, "Tan tan aa tan tan tan @therealkarismakapoor awesome." A comment read, "Haha just sibling things." Talking about Kareena busy on her phone, a person asked, "Wonder who is her internet provider on this deserted island?!" "She zooming in," a person said. "Queen of Bollywood," a fan said.

Kareena reacts

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared Karisma's post. She captioned it, "Learning to pout I see (star eyes and heart eyes emojis)." Re-sharing Kareena's post on Instagram Stories, Karisma wrote, "Learning from the best (hugging face and red heart emojis)."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared Karisma's post.

Karisma and Kareena's Maldives trip

Karisma and Kareena travelled for a vacation to the Maldives last year in March with their children. The duo had shared several pictures on Instagram from their trip. On Instagram Karisma had shared a photo with a red heart emoji and added the hashtags, "spring break 2022, this is us, family love".

Kareena had shared the same picture on her Instagrama nd wrote, "Spring Break 2022 @therealkarismakapoor @thesamairakapur#Kiaan#TimTim#Jeh Baba." The photograph showed the sisters next to each other at the beachside. They were accompanied by Kareena's kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, and Karisma's kids Samaira Kapoor and Kiaan Raj Kapoor.

Karisma's upcoming projects

Karisma will be next seen in an upcoming series Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Apart from that, she also has director Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Kareena's upcoming films

Fans will see Kareena with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in the film The Crew. The shoot of the film commenced last week. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is a story of three women. It is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON