Shahid Kapoor recalls spoiling Karisma Kapoor's Dil To Pagal Hai song as background dancer: ‘I was a nervous wreck’

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently talked about working as a background dancer in songs like Aishwarya Rai's Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye and Karisma Kapoor's Le Gayi. He reasoned why filming with Aishwarya was his 'worst and the best day of my life at that time.' When asked about Karisma's song, the actor simply said he's no ‘favourite’ memory. Also read: Internet calls Shahid Kapoor a 'manchild' as he says marriage is about wife ‘fixing’ her husband Shahid Kapoor worked as a background dancer in Karisma Kapoor's Le Gayi song.

Shahid Kapoor worked as background dancer

Shahid Kapoor is the son of veteran actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem. He made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk. His screen debut happened before 2003 when he starred in Dil Toh Pagal Hai song with Karisma Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor spoiling Karisma Kapoor's song

Talking about it, Shahid told Radio Nasha, “Dil To Pagal Hai was really nervousal… I have no favourite memories. My hair was bouncing around too much and I was spoiling the shot so I was really nervous. I had just joined Shiamak’s troupe, so I was probably one of the rookies there. I was just nervous all the time. I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don’t mess things up.”

Shahid Kapoor on working with Aishwarya Rai

After Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Shahid appeared in the Taal song, Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye. He played a significant part alongside Aishwarya. He added, “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened with me? And that was the day this happened with me. I’ll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time.”

Shahid was last seen in Farzi, which marked his OTT debut. He is gearing up for his next release, Bloody Daddy. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it's a remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night. The film has Shahid with Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor and Rajeev Khandelwal. It's set to release on JioCinema on June 9.

