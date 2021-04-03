IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor Khan throws it back to pre-pregnancy, pre-pandemic days in new Instagram pic from Switzerland. See here
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan used to make frequent trips to Switzerland.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan used to make frequent trips to Switzerland.
Kareena Kapoor Khan throws it back to pre-pregnancy, pre-pandemic days in new Instagram pic from Switzerland. See here

  • Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new Instagram post, of an old vacation in Switzerland. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor is feeling nostalgic about Switzerland, where she and her husband Saif Ali Khan reportedly have a holiday home. Kareena and Saif recently welcomed their second child, a boy, in February.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a selfie from an earlier trip to Switzerland. She wrote, "Apres ski days ❤️ Will they return?" Après-ski is a French term that translates literally to 'after ski' or 'after skiing'.

Recently, Kareena had also shared a picture from a family trip to London, which she has described in the past as her favourite city. Kareena had captioned the post, "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back."

Kareena, Saif, and their four-year-old son Taimur welcomed New Year 2020 at Gstaad. Towards the end of the year, Kareena had expressed regret that they couldn't celebrate in a similar fashion again, because of the pandemic. She'd written in a throwback post, "Will miss you this year...Gstaad my love.”

Kareena returned to work a little over a month after she and Saif welcomed their second son. Kareena worked through most of her pregnancy, recording her talk show and appearing in ads.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor removes mask for paparazzi, but has one condition, watch

The couple hasn't revealed their son's face or name, perhaps in an effort to avoid the scrutiny that they had to deal with after Taimur's birth. She did, however, post a picture with the newborn on Women's Day this year. Later, Saif's sister Saba shared another picture of the baby in his hands. Neither picture showed the child's face.

Kareena will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which she completed filming shortly after announcing her second pregnancy. The film is the official remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

