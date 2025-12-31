Kareena Kapoor reflects on husband Saif Ali Khan's knife attack, admits 2025 has been ‘a difficult year for us’

2025 is over, and actor Kareena Kapoor is reflecting on the year it has been for her and her family. The actor took to Instagram on the last day of 2025 to share a thoughtful note on the year, and refered to the knife attack on actor-husband Saif Ali Khan in a new post. Kareena admitted that 2025 was a ‘difficult year’ and went on thank ‘everyone who stood by us and continue to support us’. Kareena Kapoor penned a heartfelt note on the year 2025, alluding to the knife attack on husband Saif Ali Khan.

What Kareena said

Kareena shared a picture with Saif and said, “As we sit down and reflect on the fact that we made it to the last day of the year…we walked this far.2025 has been a difficult year for us,our children and our families…but we went through it head held high,laughing and holding on.We cried a lot,we prayed and now we are here…2025 taught us that human nature is fearless ,love will conquer all and that children are braver than we think…(red heart emoticon).”

‘We are entering 2026 with immense gratitude’

She added, “We want to thank our fans,our friends and everyone who stood by us and continue to support us…and above all the lord almighty (folded hands emoticon) We are entering 2026 with a renewed fire in our bellies,immense gratitude and positivity and an undying passion for what we do best ..the movies… Like i always say CHAR DI KALA. Happy new year everyone …”

About Saif Ali Khan’s attack

Saif was attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his home in Bandra in Mumbai, following which he was rushed to a hospital where he underwent spinal and plastic surgeries. The actor was discharged on January 21. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital said he was leaking spinal fluid when he arrived at the hospital.

He underwent a five-hour surgery and was shifted to ICU after he reached there. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. The intruder was later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.