Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Farhan Akhtar attend producer Ritesh Sidhwani's mother's funeral

Leelu Sidhwani, mother of producer Ritesh Sidhwani, died on May 17. She was admitted at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar, where she breathed her last. On Saturday, several stars from Bollywood, including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen arriving at the funeral to pay their condolences. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan appeals to his fans to exercise right to vote: ‘Let’s carry out our duty…') Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were seen arriving in their car.

Saif and Kareena arrive at Ritesh's residence

Ritesh is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment along with Farhan Akhtar. On Saturday, Saif and Kareena were seen arriving at Ritesh's house in their car. Kareena opted for a white shirt and pants, whereas Saif chose a white kurta for the occasion. Farhan Akhtar was also spotted getting out of his car to enter the house. Zoya was also seen arriving at the entrance. Some other faces who were also seen at Ritesh's house were Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan.

Ritesh Sidhwani was seen arriving at his residence as well.

A prayer meet will be held on May 18, 2024 at Quantum Park RG level, while the cremation will take place at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium later that day, as per an India Today report.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar visited the hospital on Friday evening. Some of the other stars who were in attendance were director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, actor Chunky Panday, Malaika Arora and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Ritesh is the co-founder of Excel Entertainment. A few days ago, he had announced that Excel was all set to release Operation Trident. “Excel Entertainment in collaboration with Sunshine Digimedia presents Operation Trident. The film is based on the #IndianNavy’s daring attack during the #1971IndoPakWar. The saga of the historic triumph will inspire generations to come,” read the caption.

At Excel, his first film as a producer was Dil Chahta Hai. Directed by Farhan, the buddy film still enjoys a huge fanbase. Some of the other releases are Rock On!, Luck By Chance, Don, Raess and Made in Heaven.