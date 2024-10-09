Kareena Kapoor says reinventing yourself in a male-dominated industry is scary: 'Sustaining is tougher'

Kareena Kapoor recently completed 25 years in the Indian film industry. The actor, in an interview with Times of India, reflected on the challenges faced by a female actor in a male-dominated industry. Kareena said that it is ‘tougher’ to ‘sustain’ while reinventing yourself in Bollywood. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma spill tea on The Great Indian Kapil Show; Krushna Abhishek channels mamu Govinda’s Raja Babu) Kareena Kapoor recently spoke about sustaining herself in a male-dominated industry.

Kareena Kapoor on reinventing herself

Kareena, while speaking about the longevity in her career stated that, “At 17-18, it was all about wanting to be in every film. If you sustain for a decade, it's about reinvention, which is scary in an industry which is male-dominated. Over the years, apart from me, there have been other brave actresses too who have taken big strides. Every five years, I ask myself, what new can I do now? It's not just about being a part of successful films but leaving behind a legacy.”

She further said, “I come from a family (the Kapoors) where I have been challenged because they all are such amazing actors, but I want to leave my mark somewhere. Every 10 years, there is someone new, so how am I going to last? Sustaining yourself is tougher, so I like to make varied choices, be it Buckingham Murders, Singham, Crew, or Jaane Jaan, which dropped on a streaming platform. I feel it would have done great on the big screen, too.”

Kareena Kapoor's acting career

Kareena mde her Bollywood debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000. She later featured in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Yuva, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, Tashan, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Singham Returns, Good Newwz, Laal Singh Chaddha, Jaane Jaan, Crew and The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming project

Kareena will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The action-thriller features Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Akshay Kumar in pivotal characters. Singham Again is schedule to release on November 1, 2024.