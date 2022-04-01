Kareena Kapoor sends Malaika Arora 'welcome home' biryani, receives 'mathri stash' from Masaba Gupta. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared photos as she and her friends, actor Malaika Arora and fashion designer Masaba Gupta exchanged food with each other. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena reposted a photo shared by Malaika. The picture was of dishes that Kareena sent to Malaika. (Also Read | 'Taimur is copy of Saif Ali Khan, Jehangir of Kareena Kapoor': Fans react to new pics of the brothers from playtime)

In the photo, a plate full of biryani and raita was kept on a table. Next to it was some dessert in a bowl. Sharing the photo, Malaika Arora wrote, "Love you my @kareenakapoorkhan and love my welcome home khana......can't stop eating, won't stop eating... #biryani #raita #halwa....food heaven (red heart emojis)." Sharing it, Kareena wrote, "BFFs who biryani (flexed biceps and red heart emojis)."

Kareena also posted a clip on Instagram Stories of snacks that Masaba Gupta sent her. As she held the phone with one hand, Kareena showed off a piece of the snack that she held in the other hand. She captioned the post, "My mathri (fried snacks) stash has arrived...from my dearest @masabagupta (red heart emojis)." She also added a sticker with the clip.

Kareena Kapoor shared a clip.

Kareena has been treating her fans with videos as she enjoys different delicacies. Recently, she shared a video on Instagram of having biryani on the sets. As she treated her crew members to the dish, she said that she will bring over dessert the next day. She had written, "Monday blues biryani… Already planning tomorrow’s dessert #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Biryani."

The next day she was seen having dessert and shared a video on Instagram. She had captioned the post, "As promised… halwa it is. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Dessert."

The actor, a few days later, posted a video doing yoga at her home. Sharing a clip as she exercised, Kareena wrote, "When your yoga instructor follows you on Instagram, you know it's time to say bye to the biryani and halwa. #UntilWeMeetAgain. #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #Friday #Yoga @anshukayoga."

Meanwhile, Kareena has announced her OTT debut in a Sujoy Ghosh directorial with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Verma. It will stream on Netflix. Apart from this, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh.

