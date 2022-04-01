'Taimur is copy of Saif Ali Khan, Jehangir of Kareena Kapoor': Fans react to new pics of the brothers from playtime

Saba Ali Khan, daughter of actor Sharmila Tagore, shared new pictures of her nephews--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. They are the children of her brother-actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife-actor Kareena Kapoor. Taking to Instagram, Saba shared the pictures as Taimur and Jeh spent time together. (Also Read | Saba Ali Khan shares ‘cutest pic’ of nephew Jehangir Ali Khan as he poses in shades, see here)

In the first photo, Taimur Ali Khan is seen sitting on a grey couch as he held Jeh who tried to crawl. Taimur had his eyes closed while Jeh was seen looking away from the camera. In the next picture, Jeh looked over the couch as Taimur had his arm around him. The picture was clicked when the duo had their backs to the camera.

Taimur was seen wearing a white and yellow kurta with a white pyjama. Jeh opted for a blue outfit as they played at home. Sharing the post, Saba captioned it, "Munchkins (nazar amulet and two heart emojis)."

She also added, "I got you little brother (blue heart emoji).....#timtim to #jehjaan. Fact. Brothers. #brotherlove #alwaysandforever #Mahsha'Allah #friday #saifalikhanpataudi #jehalikhan #taimuralikhan. TAG if used!"

Reacting to the post, fans dropped red heart emojis. A person commented, "Oh my my!!! Tim looks just like Ibrahim." "Tim = ditto copy of Saif and Jeh = ditto copy of bebo!!! Mini saifeena. Ohh so adorable kids mashaallah I just love them. And look at Jeh, his cheeks," wrote a fan. "Cutest babies! God bless," said another person. "Hats off lovely, great family," wrote a person.

Saba also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture collage of her father Mansur Ali Khan and Taimur. In the photo, Mansur is seen as a child and he and Taimur gave similar poses.

Sharing it Saba wrote, "Inherited the charisma and style. Standing tall #taimuralikhan like his grandfather, #mansuralikhan #pataudi." She also added a 'mashaallah' sticker and added the hashtag Jummah Mubarak. Saba shared a picture collage of her father Mansur Ali Khan and Taimur.

Saba regularly shares posts on Instagram featuring her nieces--Sara Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephews--Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh, as well as her parents and siblings. Recently, she shared a photo starring Taimur and Inaaya, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter.

She had captioned the post, "My Munchkins. Playful bonding! Dress inni given by aani (me)... I love to spoil them!! Constantly... I've always bought kids bhabs siblings gifts! It's addictive to #give #feel #blessed. #just #love #them #alwaysandforever #wednesday #memories #inni #timtim #taimuralikhan #inaaya. TAG if used."

