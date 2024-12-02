Kareena Kapoor shares son Jeh Ali Khan's pic as he plays with her Filmfare Award: 'He thinks it's his'

Kareena Kapoor won the Best Actress award for her performance in Jaane Jaan at the 5th edition of Filmfare OTT Awards. Earlier, the actor dropped a picture with the trophy and has now shared a glimpse of her son Jeh Ali Khan's reaction to her big win. Kareena Kapoor let her son Jeh Ali Khan play with her Filmfare trophy.

Kareena Kapoor shares Jeh Ali Khan's picture

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a few adorable pictures of her Jeh in a bath robe, holding her Filmfare OTT Aaward trophy. She captioned the post, "He thinks it's his (black heart emoji) but of course it is...(black heart emoji)." She added in Hindi, "my Jaane Jaan."

Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni showered love on Jeh's adorable photo. Fans were also thrilled to see Jeh's picture holding Kareena Kapoor's award. One of the users wrote, "your little jaan is thrilled." Another user commented, "Jeh-the superstar in the making."

Earlier, The Jaane Jaan star also dropped some pictures of her stunning look from the big night. Kareena Kapoor redefined the red carpet in an elegant shimmery silver saree. In the pictures, the actor was seen kissing her trophy and captioned the post, "Babies will be sleeping (white heart emoji) Will show them in the morning. Number-7 and counting (infinity and red heart emojis)."

Recent Work

Kareena Kapoor started this year with a bang with the heist comedy Crew which saw Kriti Sanon and Tabu as her co-stars. The film received positive response from the audience and emerged as a hit at the box office. This was followed by the actress playing the role of a cop in The Buckingham Murders and most recently, she was seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also starred Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar. The film, despite clash with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, managed to collect ₹363 crore at the box office worldwide.