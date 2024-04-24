Kareena Kapoor soaks up the beauty of Tanzania in unseen pics with son Taimur Ali Khan: ‘Savanna girl and boy’

Kareena Kapoor's holiday pics

The first two pictures show Kareena sitting on a safari, looking at the beautiful scenery of Tanzania. She wore an all-denim outfit with white shoes and sported a no-makeup look with black sunglasses. The other photos featured Taimur Ali Khan taking in the gorgeous views of the grasslands and looking at the animals such as deer.

Reactions to the pics

"I think you love Tanzania too much," wrote a fan in the comments section of Kareena's post. A second commented, "The mother and son, both look cute (heart emojis)." A third asked about Kareena's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan, writing, "Where is lil Jeh!! Yawning?? Sleeping?? Eating??? He is so adorable."

Kareena's recent project

Her latest film, Crew, was released on March 29, 2024. The heist comedy also features Tabu and Kriti Sanon in lead roles alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film and Communications Network, the film is helmed by director Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again co-starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor. Singham 3 aka Singham Again will not only bring back Ajay as Singham but also marks Akshay’s return as Veer ‘Soorya’ Sooryavansh, and Ranveer’s return as Simmba.