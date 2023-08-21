Kareena Kapoor takes Taimur Ali Khan, Jehangir Ali Khan to ‘spaghetti world’ at Mumbai's NMACC

Actor Kareena Kapoor spent Sunday with her two sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan at an exhibition at Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Taking to Instagram, the official account of NMACC shared several pictures and a video of the family. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor strikes a pose with ‘bhabhi’ Alia Bhatt; Karan Johar reacts) Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan at NMACC.

Kareena, Taimur, Jehangir spend weekend together

In one of the photos, Kareena, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir sat on a bench with a huge picture of spaghetti in the background. While Kareena and Taimur smiled at the camera, Jehangir Ali Khan looked distracted. In another photo, Taimur lay on a bed and smiled while Kareena clicked his photo. Jehangir, also called Jeh, sat on the edge of the bed looking in front of him.

Kareena, Taimur, Jeh attend NMACC exhibition

The pictures were posted with the details of the event. A part of the caption read, "Kareena Kapoor and her kids dive into the mesmerising world of Run As Slow As You Can at the #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre." For the outing, Kareena wore a yellow shirt, black tights and matching boots. Taimur was seen in a blue shirt, denims and white sneakers. Jehangir opted for a white shirt, blue pants and shoes. Kareena carried a sling bag and her two children had backpacks with them.

Kareena poses for the camera

In another post, Kareena posed in front of a wall with the words 'make love like war' written on it. She was also seen looking at the displayed items at the exhibition. Jehangir stood next to his mother looking at the camera. The caption read, “Kareena Kapoor and her family explore the immersive and captivating Run As Slow As You Can exhibition at the #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre. Here's a glimpse of the evening as they step into the magical world of hyperrealist installations and images by Toiletpaper.”

Kareena talks about Taimur, Jeh at NMACC exhibition

In a clip, Kareena spoke about her experience at the exhibition. She said, "My two boys Taimur and Jeh love coming here. They feel they get transported to another world..." The caption read, "We were transported to Milan instantly and what was amazing was that the kids had a blast and they actually thought they are in the spaghetti world, which is a unique kind of experience."

Kareena shared pictures on Instagram Stories.

Kareena shares post

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a selfie as she stood inside a dark room decorated with colourful balls. She wrote, "Spectacular." In another photo, she gave a peek of Jeh looking at a wall with a watermelon drawn on it. She wrote, "Watermelon my favourite fruit (red heart emoji)."

Kareena's upcoming films

Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Kareena also has The Crew in the pipeline. It also features Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. The Crew is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

