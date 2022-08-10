Karisma Kapoor glows as she flaunts her no makeup look in selfie; fans say 'bholi si surat...'

Karisma Kapoor has shared a new photo of herself on Instagram. In the picture, the actor is seen flaunting a no-make-up look. Her fans praised Karisma's selfie, with some saying they could not believe that she is 48-years-old. Also Read: When 17-year-old Karisma Kapoor was asked about women of Kapoor family not working in films

Sharing the photo, Karisma wrote, “Mood is au natural (which loosely translates to in a natural state, without anything added).” Reality TV personality and actor Shibani Dandekar commented, “Beauty.” One fan commented, “OMG! And she is 48… so pretty.” Other fans complimented her and called her, ‘natural beauty’, ‘beautiful’, and ‘timeless’. One fan wrote a line from her film Dil Toh Pagal Hai's song Bholi Si Surat. The fan wrote, “Bholi si surat, aankhon mein masti, door khadi sharmaye (With innocence on her face, playfulness in her eyes, she is standing far away and is shy).”

Karisma Kapoor shares her new photo.

Karisma is the elder daughter of veteran actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. Karisma made her Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Prem Qaidi, but the actor faced the camera for the first time during the making of Nishchay, which was released a year later. She gave her first shot with none other than Salman Khan and Reema Lagoo. In an old interview, Karisma talked about her experience of facing the camera for the first time.

She said, "I have waited for so long to face the camera. It was very nice. There was Salman Khan and Reema Lagoo and we did a small scene. The director is so nice, so sweet, he's excellent. Everybody made me feel very comfortable. That was the first time I had ever faced the camera. I had never given a screen test to anybody."

She later appeared in several box office hits, like Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Jeet. In 1996, she appeared opposite Aamir Khan in Raja Hindustani, for which she won the Filmfare Award for best actress. Her performance in Dil Toh Pagal Hai bagged her a Filmfare Award and the National Film Award for best supporting actress.

She is all set to star in Abhinay Deo’s upcoming web series Brown, which is being billed as her comeback. She was last seen in a cameo in the 2018 film Zero.

