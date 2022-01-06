When 17-year-old Karisma Kapoor was asked about women of Kapoor family not working in films

Karisma Kapoor was the first woman from the celebrated Kapoor family to have worked in films. While men from the family married their co-actors like Randhir Kapoor married actor Babita and Rishi Kapoor married actor Neetu Singh, none of the daughters of the family made it to the silver screen. Karisma had talked about the same during an interview before the release of her debut film.

The 17-year-old Karisma had said, “Well, I think that will be a choice. My whole family is full of actors and actresses. My father and his brother have married heroines. So if they could marry heroines, why can't they work. It's the same thing.”

On being told that the daughters-in-law, too, quit the profession after marriage, Karisma told Lehren TV in the interview, “I don't know why everybody is under this illusion. In fact, my father encourages me now. He always tells me, ‘don’t let the Kapoor name down'."

Karisma had also revealed that her grandfather Raj Kapoor always knew that she was going to become an actor. She said, “He always used to say, ‘Lolo baby, I know you will become (actor). But I just want to tell you one thing, if you become an actress, you be the best, otherwise don't'.”

Karisma made her Bollywood debut with 1991 Prem Qaidi but the actor faced the camera for the first time during the making of Nishchay, which released a year later. She gave her first shot with none other than Salman Khan and Reema Lagoo.

On being asked about the first day of her first shoot, she had said, "I have waited for so long to face the camera. It was very nice. There was Salman Khan and Reema Lagoo and we did a small scene. The director is so nice, so sweet, he's excellent. Everybody made me feel very comfortable. That was the first time I had ever faced the camera. I had never given a screen test to anybody."

Karisma went on to rules the 90s before she took a sabbatical to settle down. She was married to Sanjay Kapur and now lives with her 16-year-old daughter Samaira and 11-year-old son, Kiaan Raj Kapur after her divorce. She had made a comeback in 2020 with the web show, Mentalhood.

