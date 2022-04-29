Karisma Kapoor responds as fan asks her if she would ever get married again. Here’s what she said

Actor Karisma Kapoor did an AMA (ask me anything) session with her fans on Instagram on Thursday. During the brief session, Karisma answered a variety of questions, ranging from her favourite people to her favourite food, and even revealed who she liked more--Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh. One of the questions she was asked was if she would ever consider marrying again, and the actor had an answer ready for that too. Also read: Karisma Kapoor calls Kareena Kapoor 'best sister' in throwback pic from Maldives; fans concerned about latter's sunburn

Karisma took to Instagram Stories on Thursday, posting that she is in the mood to answer questions from fans. While most fans asked fun questions like her favourite food (biryani) or her favourite colour (she hinted it was black), some asked questions a bit personal in nature. As one fan asked the actor if she would marry again, Karisma shared a GIF of a confused and perturbed looking person and wrote, ‘Depends!’ While Karisma has rarely spoken about her past, her marriage had ended in a messy public divorce.

Karisma Kapoor's response to a fan's question on remarriage.

Karisma married business Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalized in 2016. The divorce got messy with both parties leveling several allegations on each other.

In an interview to Hindustan Times post the divorce, Karisma’s father actor Randhir Kapoor had revealed that he was never in favour of the match. “Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don’t need to run after anyone’s money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives. Sunjay is a third-class man. I never wanted Karisma marrying him. He has debauchery in his ­system and never cared for his wife. He has been giving bull*** to her, and living with another woman. The entire Delhi knows how he is. I would not like to say anything more than this.”

In the AMA, Karisma also revealed her favourite people.

In the AMA, Karisma also answered some more fun questions. As a fan asked who she preferred--Ranbir or Ranveer, she wrote, “I love both.” On being asked who her favourite person is, she shared a collage of pictures of her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her kids Samaira and Kiaan, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband Saif Ali Khan, and Saif-Kareena’s kids Taimur and Jehangir. “All my favourites,” she wrote.

Karisma was one of the most successful actors in Bollywood in the 90s with several hits under her belt. She took a hiatus from acting after her marriage but did make a few comebacks. She was last seen on screen in 2020 in the AltBalaji web series Mentalhood. It marked her OTT debut. She will be next seen in Abhinay Deo's Brown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail