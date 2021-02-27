IND USA
Kartik Aaryan has shared a Game of Thrones-inspired video from Manali.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan imagines himself as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, shares video from Manali

  • Kartik Aaryan has recreated a Game of Thrones scene in Manali, originally featuring Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:15 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan is in Manali for the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but has shared a video in which he imagined himself as Jon Snow, posing in the snow. The actor even added the Game of Thrones theme track to the video.

Sharing the video on Instagram after getting a haircut, Kartik wrote, "Baal cut gaye. Lekin Snow vaala attitude nahi gaya #WinterHasCome #BackToTheOG (Got a haircut but the Jon Snow attitude remains."

Kartik is seen looking at the snow-covered mountains while dressed in a black jacket. He slowly turns towards the camera, giving some Jon Snow vibes from the hit TV show Game of Thrones. A bit of snowfall and some flags add to the mood.

His fans loved the GOT-themed video. A fan called him, "My Jon Snow," while another called him "Cutie". One fan even called him, "King of the North, South, East, West."

Kartik had been sporting shoulder-length hair for his character in the film, Dhamaka. He recently got a haircut to begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A day before, he had even shared a picture from his salon session amid the snow-covered mountains and captioned it, "Manali mein katega."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani opposite Kartik. The two were shooting for the film in Lucknow last year before it all came to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic.

Also read: Bhumi Pednekar visits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Ayushmann Khurrana calls the film ‘voice of my beliefs’

The film is a follow up to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, direct by Priyadarshan. Anees Bazmee is directing the second instalment and had told Deccan Chronicle in an interview that it is not a sequel. “This is completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original,” he said.

kartik aaryan kiara advani bhool bhulaiyaa 2 jon snow game of thrones

Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
Janhvi Kapoor was seen taking a look at the teaser during a photoshoot.
Kartik Aaryan has shared a Game of Thrones-inspired video from Manali.
Kumud Mishra while shooting for ‘Mission Majnu’ in Lucknow. (Photo courtesy: Sharib Hashmi)
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.
Supriya Pathak enjoyed watching Bridgeton, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Grace and Frankie, Gilmore Girls and others.
Indoo Ki Jawani, a medium budget film released in theatres but didn’t do wonders at the box office. Salman Khan’s Radhe is all set to hit screens.
Bhumi Pednekar visited the sets of Dum Laga Ke Haisha in Haridwar.
The internet has found Aishwarya Rai's lookalike in a Pakistani woman.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 22 years ago.
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.
Neena Gupta plays an old woman.(Netflix)
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating.
