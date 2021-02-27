Kartik Aaryan imagines himself as Jon Snow from Game of Thrones, shares video from Manali
- Kartik Aaryan has recreated a Game of Thrones scene in Manali, originally featuring Kit Harrington as Jon Snow.
Kartik Aaryan is in Manali for the shoot of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 but has shared a video in which he imagined himself as Jon Snow, posing in the snow. The actor even added the Game of Thrones theme track to the video.
Sharing the video on Instagram after getting a haircut, Kartik wrote, "Baal cut gaye. Lekin Snow vaala attitude nahi gaya #WinterHasCome #BackToTheOG (Got a haircut but the Jon Snow attitude remains."
Kartik is seen looking at the snow-covered mountains while dressed in a black jacket. He slowly turns towards the camera, giving some Jon Snow vibes from the hit TV show Game of Thrones. A bit of snowfall and some flags add to the mood.
His fans loved the GOT-themed video. A fan called him, "My Jon Snow," while another called him "Cutie". One fan even called him, "King of the North, South, East, West."
Kartik had been sporting shoulder-length hair for his character in the film, Dhamaka. He recently got a haircut to begin shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A day before, he had even shared a picture from his salon session amid the snow-covered mountains and captioned it, "Manali mein katega."
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani opposite Kartik. The two were shooting for the film in Lucknow last year before it all came to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: Bhumi Pednekar visits Dum Laga Ke Haisha house in Haridwar, Ayushmann Khurrana calls the film ‘voice of my beliefs’
The film is a follow up to Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, direct by Priyadarshan. Anees Bazmee is directing the second instalment and had told Deccan Chronicle in an interview that it is not a sequel. “This is completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original,” he said.
