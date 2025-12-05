Kartik Aaryan melts hearts as he holds phoolon ki chaadar for sister Krittika Tiwari at her wedding. Watch

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has been winning the internet’s heart with the warm, emotional glimpses he has been sharing from his sister Krittika Tiwari’s wedding festivities. On Friday, the actor posted a touching video capturing the pure bond he shares with his sister. Kartik Aaryan shared emotional video with sister Krittika Tiwari during her wedding ceremony.

Kartik and Krittika dance

The clip begins with Kartik holding up her phoolon ki chaddar as the radiant bride walks toward the stage. What follows is a montage of joy, brother and sister dancing together, sharing smiles and heartfelt moments that left fans teary-eyed.

Krittika looked ethereal in a light pink floral lehenga, while Kartik opted for an elegant ivory kurta-pyjama. Adding to the emotional tone, the actor chose the iconic track Tera Yaar Hoon Main from his hit film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, making the moment even more nostalgic and special.

Kartik has been actively sharing updates from the wedding ceremonies, much to the delight of his fans. Earlier, he posted a vibrant video from the mehendi event, where the family celebrated with showers of marigold flowers, symbolising joy and new beginnings. Krittika tied the knot with her beau, Vishal Budhwani, in a ceremony filled with warmth and tradition.

Kartik's upcoming film details

The celebrations also saw Kartik turning into the life of the party. He surprised guests by performing on the popular Bhojpuri track Lollipop Lagelu, a performance that quickly went viral online. Adding more star power, he danced effortlessly to his latest track Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, nailing the hook step with ease and swagger.

Kartik is gearing up for the release of his upcoming romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday. The trailer, unveiled on his birthday, teased a fresh storyline and undeniable chemistry between the lead pair. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, who last worked with Kartik on Satyaprem Ki Katha, the film is backed by Dharma Productions, Namah Pictures, and producers Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, and Bhumika Tewari. It is set to release on 25 December.