Kartik Aaryan says he is ‘unlucky in love’, reveals his marriage plans: ‘Par dulhan to mil jaye’

Kartik Aaryan has revealed that he is waiting to get married, and all he needs is a bride. Kartik was responding to a fan who wanted to know about the actor's marriage plans during an Ask Me Anything session that Kartik conducted on Twitter late Saturday. (Also read| Gujju Pataka: Kartik Aaryan grooves as a prospective groom in this dance number) Kartik Aaryan says 'ghodi ready hai' and all he needs is a bride.

Love vs arranged marriage for Kartik

Asked if he is open to love or arranged marriage, the actor said he was available for an arranged marriage. A fan also asked Kartik about true love, and the actor said he was “unlucky in love”.

A fan asked, "Would you go for arranged marriage or a love marriage? Mala aunty ke paas rishte to bahut aate honge lol (Your mom must be receiving several proposals for your marriage)." To this, Kartik replied, "A marriage arranged by love!!! Rishte toh aate hai (Yes, proposals do come our way).. daily." Another fan asked, "When are you getting married?" To this, the superstar replied, "Ghodi Venue Menu sab ready hai. Par Dulhan toh mil jaye (The horse, menu are all ready but we need to find a bride first)."

Kartik's true love

Another fan asked Kartik: "Wana ask just one thing have you found TRUE LOVE yet? #AskKartik @TheAaryanKartik." The actor promptly replied with, “I thought I had but unlucky in love. #AskKartik.”

Wrapping up the AMA session, Kartik posted a picture from the dubbing studio and wrote, "Time to go @sameervidwans sir is shouting at me. Sattu needs to dub ..Jald milte hain (We'll meet soon) #AskKartik."

Kartik's new films

Kartik is gearing up for the release of the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha. In the film directed by Sameer Vidhwans, Kartik will be seen romancing Kiara Advani. The film marks the actor's second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which released in 2022. Satyaprem Ki Katha is all set to hit the theatres on June 29.

Apart from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik will be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan's next untitled film. He will also feature in Hansal Mehta's next, Captain India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON