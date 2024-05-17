Kashmera Shah reacts to Jackie Shroff's legal action over use of 'bhidu': Imitation is the highest form of flattery

Jackie Shroff had recently approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights. The actor had objected to several entities using his name, pictures, voice and word ‘bhidu’ without his consent for commercial gain. Krushna Abhishek's fans had expressed concern on social media as the actor is known for imitating Jackie. His wife, actor and reality TV personality Kashmera Shah, has now reacted to the same. (Also read: Jackie Shroff moves Delhi High Court, objects to insulting memes and 'unauthorised' use of the word 'bhidu') Kashmera Shah reacted to Jackie Shroff taking legal action against unauthorised imitation.

Kashmera clarifies after Jackie files petition

Kashmera took to Instagram to speak about Krushna's future skits after Jackie filed a petition against his unauthorised impersonation at Delhi High Court. Her caption read, “To all the disappointed fans that have been messaging us I just want to tell you all that please understand that Imitation is The Highest Form Of Flattery. Krushna loves #jaggu dada @apnabhidu @krushna30.”

Fashion designer Rohit Verma commented, “I think @krushna30 is super talented and i completely enjoy him seeing jaagu dada it’s extremely entertaining.” Actor Bakhtyar Irani wrote, “He started it and made it larger than life...l et's be honest @krushna30 gave a new dimension to look at Jaggu dada (Jackie Shroff)...”

Fans divided over Jackie Shroff's impersonation

However, fans had mixed reactions to Kashmera's post. One pointed out, “Here Jaggu dada means he isn’t getting paid because Krushna is earning crores by copying Jaggu dada. And that’s completely fair. Krushna is earning because of his talent and because of the characters he copies like Jaggu, Dharam (Dharmendra), etc.”

Another commented, “There is a difference between Imitation and Insulting.... and Krushna portrayal is fine example... he is simply mocking legends to fill his coffers.” However, others backed Krushna.

A fan commented, "@apnabhidu @krushna30 A lot of young people who haven’t been introduced to sir Jackie Shroff are getting to know him at the Kapil Sharma show with krushna. I believe it is of great honour for someone to mimic you on a great show. This way everyday, people are reminded of Jackie sir. Both of them are doing amazing. Love to both (two hearts emojis) of you."

A person also wrote, “I find no offense is @krushna30 copying Jaggu Dada. He is hilarious and Jaggu Dada will always be a legend. I wasn't sure what has prompted celebs like Kjo (Karan Johar) and Jaggu dada to publicly rant against mimicry. This is an art.”

For the unversed, Krushna recently impersonated Jackie in the Heeramandi episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.