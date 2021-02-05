Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Neetu Kapoor wish Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday
- Actor Abhishek Bachchan got birthday wishes from many of his industry friends including Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan Kundar, Neetu Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sikandar Kher and others.
A host of Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to wish Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday on Friday. These included Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan Kundar, Neetu Kapoor, Esha Deol, Sikandar Kher among others.
Sharing a picture of Abhishek on Instagram Stories, Katrina wrote: "Happiest birthday @bachchan wish all the love, joy and happiness in the world."
Sharing a bunch of crazy throwback pictures with Abhishek, Farah wrote: "You will always be my favourite boy .. soooo many happy memories with you, of you.. happy birthday @bachchan love you always till we do the issnake dance again." Abhishek replied to her and said: "Love you Farahbia. Thank you." On the said post, Malaika Arora also dropped a message: "Happy bday dear @bachchan."
Neetu Kapoor shared a picture with Abhishek and late Rishi Kapoor and wrote: "Happy birthday @bachchan one of my most favorite people."
Esha Deol too wished Abhishek and wrote: "Happy birthday AB wishing you the best always! Stay happy and healthy!"
Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says 'I don't want to be defined by where I come from'
Abhishek's childhood friend Sikandar Kher, son of Anupam Kher, wrote wishing the actor: "To my brother of all kinds .. you are a kind person.. but not practised .. it’s comes naturally to you from your heart and your being ... I try everyday to remind myself of how important it is for me to be kind, for that gives one peace .... you my friend are peace ... to have you in my life is peace to me (albeit the times that’s you’re not) .. on your birthday I wish you good health always .. your little lady is blessed to have a papa like you... may you bring peace to many that your being does touch... (I’m now thinking how to beat this message for the 5th of feb next year, but that’s clearly, a me problem) ... Happy Birthday Abhisek.. I love you #AbhishekBachchan." Navya reacted to Sikandar's post and wrote: "He’s the best."
