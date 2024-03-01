Katrina Kaif reveals her role in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's Bachna Ae Haseeno was cut: ‘I was the fourth girl’

Katrina Kaif is opening up about her decades-long journey in the film industry, and talked about her early years. In an interview with Mid Day, Katrina revealed that she was initially part of Bachna Ae Haseeno as the fourth girl, but her role was cut off from the final script. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal has Katrina Kaif's childhood pic as his phone wallpaper; fans say 'he wants a baby just as cute as her') Katrina Kaif was initially part of Bachna Ae Haseeno.

What Katrina said

During the conversation, Katrina Kaif said: “I was the fourth girl; that character got cut.” The film was directed by Siddharth Anand, and produced by Siddharth Anand. Released in 2008, the film was a commercial success.

Bachna Ae Haseeno starred Ranbir Kapoor along with three female actors, Minisha Lamba, Bipasha Basu and Deepika Padukone. The film chronicled the character played by Ranbir Kapoor, a young playboy who meets three young women at different stages in his life, which forces him to learn and grow as a person.

In the same interview, Katrina also revealed that she wanted to play Anushka Sharma's role in Anand L. Rai's Zero, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina ultimately played the part of a superstar named Babita, who comes close to Shah Rukh's Bauua Singh. Zero underperformed at the box office, although Katrina's performance received praise.

More about Katrina-Ranbir

Interesting to note is that during the filming of Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ranbir and Deepika started dating. The duo broke up in 2009. Katrina and Ranbir then starred in the romantic comedy Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and were soon linked up with each other. The actors went on to star in Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos. The two parted way in 2016.

Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The mystery thriller film released in January 12 and opened to critical acclaim.

