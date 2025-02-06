Khushi Kapoor asks people not to judge others based on a 10 second Instagram Reel: ‘You have no idea about their life’

Actors Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, who will be next seen in the rom-com Loveyapa, reflected on the growing usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI), its repercussions in today's life and the downside of the internet. (Also Read: Juhi Chawla ‘so happy’ to meet Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan at Loveyapa premiere: ‘So many crazy memories’) Khushi Kapoor got candid about the downside of internet in a recent interview.(Photo: Instagram/khushikapoor)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid and late Sridevi's daughter Khushi will be playing the lead roles in Advait Chandan's directorial Loveyapa. It is slated to release in theatres on February 7.

Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan on the downside of internet

In an interaction with ANI, Khushi asked people to be careful when uploading to the internet due to the increased misuse of AI nowadays.

"I think there are quite scary things on the internet due to AI. People need to defend themselves from things which they have not done also. I think it's very scary. That's why I think you should trust people. I think we need to be a bit more safe and careful with what we put on the internet and how we handle the internet in general." said Khushi

Junaid also chipped in and stressed the importance of real-life communication with peers amid the growing consequences of AI. "I believe real-life communication is important, especially with your partners, family and friends. It's important to keep your communication open with them," said Junaid.

Khushi also called out the viewers' judgmental attitude toward Instagram content creators. She asked people to be mindful and not be so judgmental about people on the internet in general.

"I think people tend to form an idea about the person after watching an Instagram reel of a mere 10 seconds. What can you understand about the person from a 10-second clip? You don't even have an idea about their life or them. I think you need to be very mindful and not so judgemental about people on the internet in general." said Khushi in an interaction with ANI.

On this issue, Junaid added, "I think phones have amplified everything. I believe that people should be respectful to everyone in every situation. Most times, the responses don't match with what they should be in some situations, but despite this, I believe that we should respect everyone. If your intention is right, then there is no problem."

On their upcoming film Loveyapa

Speaking of Loveyapa, which stars the duo in the lead role, is creating a buzz in the entertainment industry after its start-studded screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. It was attended by superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others.

In the visuals captured by the paparazzi, Aamir can be seen welcoming SRK with a big smile on his face. The two Khans share a warm hug and embrace each other's company. SRK also hugges Aamir's children, Junaid and Ira. They all happily posed for the paps, leaving fans excited.

SRK arrived at the screening in a casual outfit. He looked uber cool in a blue shirt paired with ripped jeans and black glasses. Before SRK, Salman Khan came to the screening to cheer for Junaid.

'Loveyapa' marks the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan's Junaid in the Bollywood industry.