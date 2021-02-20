Khushi Kapoor drops glam new pics, Shanaya Kapoor, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'
- Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor's kid sister Khushi Kapoor is fast developing a niche for herself on social media as a glamorous celebrity. On Friday, she shared fresh pictures to prove the point.
Sharing them, she wrote: "Wholesome content for u." In one of the pictures, Khushi poses by a piano and an ethnic mirror on the wall behind her and holds an adorable pooch in her arms. The second has Khushi posing with a friend, while in the third picture, she poses in the solo. In all the pictures, she has a classy black bodycon dress on.
The pictures saw many of her friends go gaga - cousin Shanaya wrote "beauty". Director Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah, too, called her a "beauty".
The girls form a mutual admiration society with each dropping appreciative comments on other's pictures. When Shanaya made her Instagram account public, sharing a picture of herself, Khushi had complimented her. Khushi had also commented on a recent picture of Aaliyah.
In December last year, Khushi had made her Instagram public. She has been active on the photo sharing platform since 2015. Her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor, believes that Khushi is much better at Instagram than her.
Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics
Some time back, she had shared a collage of Khushi as Instagram Stories and had written: "Now all of you'll can see @khushi05k being cooler than me on Insta". The collage showed Khushi lying on a patch of grass and posing.
Khushi is reportedly studying in New York. It is not clear why she made her account public but buzz is that she, too, is prepping for a Bollywood career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIR against Vivek Oberoi for not wearing mask while riding motorbike with wife
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajkummar Rao's romantic birthday wish for Patralekhaa: 'My reason to smile'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor drops new glam pics, Shanaya, Aaliyah Kashyap dub her a 'beauty'
- Khushi Kapoor shared stunning new pictures of herself and lauding her were cousin Shanaya Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
83, Shershaah release dates revealed, Neha Kakkar talks about body image issues
- From the release dates of Ranveer Singh's 83 and Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah being revealed to Neha Kakkar talking about dealing with anxiety, here are top entertainment news stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka gets a compliment from Drew Barrymore: 'I loved you at first sight'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani film Shershaah to hit theatres in July
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal joins 'Don't Rush' trend, shared a quirky dance video, watch
- Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a dance video, featuring him and two others, as he joined the Don't Rush internet trend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut claims she was first Rajput rebel woman at 15 when she left home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann shares shirtless photo to reveal Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui release date
- Ayushmann Khurrana shared a shirtless picture to reveal the release date of his film, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. It was Varun Dhawan's comment that stole attention.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka shares a gem from old photoshoot, lets her hair and lips do the talking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranveer Singh announces 83 release date, film to hit the theatres on June 4
- Ranveer Singh took to social media to unveil the release date of his much-awaited film, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit the theatres on June 4 this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she's 'never depended' on a hero to elevate her career
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana slams minister who allegedly called her 'naachne gaane waali'
- Kangana Ranaut has slammed a minister who reportedly called her a 'naachne gaane waali (item girl)', calling him a 'fool' who has her confused with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat says spending time with Anushka is what 'matters at the end of the day'
- Virat Kohli opened up about his relationship with Anushka Sharma and how she is his 'pillar of strength'. He said that they love spending quality time with each other.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Four of Akshay Kumar’s release announcements come as a breather for cinema halls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox