Khushi Kapoor feels 'there's no point listening' to harsh criticism ‘if it is not helping you’

Actor Khushi Kapoor is not new to criticism. Her debut film, The Archies, didn't get rave reviews, and her latest Nadaaniyan was not particularly liked by the audiences as well. However, the actor in a recent interview said that every film has been an opportunity for her to evolve and to give a voice of her own. Khushi Kapoor talks about how she tackles criticism

In an interview with The Time Of India, the Loveyapa actor confessed that she has always been in love with movies and after three films she has become much more comfortable in finding a footing for herself.

‘I have more of a voice after three films’

"The love (for acting) has always been there from the beginning as I've grown up around movie sets. The comfort definitely grows and you become surer of the choices you're making. I feel I have more of a voice now because I've done three films. I can express my ideas and thoughts a bit more.

Whereas I think initially when I had just started, I would just kind of be quiet and listen. So now I feel like I can tell that it's a more collaborative process when I work with people because I feel like I can express my thoughts," Khushi said.

Khushi on accepting criticism

The 24-year-old actor has been at the receiving end of not very flattering reviews for films so far, but Khushi insists that she has learnt to pick up constructive criticism while leaving out the rest.

“You can tell when you, read something or you speak to someone what they mean by what they say. I think it's important to take constructive criticism. And if something's not really helping you, I don't think there's any point listening to it.”

About Khushi's projects

Khushi Kapoor debuted with the role of Betty Cooper in The Archies 2023, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor followed it up with two films in 2025: Loveyapa starring Junaid Khan and Nadaaniyaan, which marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan.