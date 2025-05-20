Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Khushi Kapoor feels 'there's no point listening' to harsh criticism ‘if it is not helping you’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
May 20, 2025 02:26 PM IST

Actor Khushi Kapoor reflects on her journey through film criticism, stating that each role has contributed to her development.

Actor Khushi Kapoor is not new to criticism. Her debut film, The Archies, didn't get rave reviews, and her latest Nadaaniyan was not particularly liked by the audiences as well. However, the actor in a recent interview said that every film has been an opportunity for her to evolve and to give a voice of her own.

Khushi Kapoor talks about how she tackles criticism
Khushi Kapoor talks about how she tackles criticism

In an interview with The Time Of India, the Loveyapa actor confessed that she has always been in love with movies and after three films she has become much more comfortable in finding a footing for herself.

‘I have more of a voice after three films’

"The love (for acting) has always been there from the beginning as I've grown up around movie sets. The comfort definitely grows and you become surer of the choices you're making. I feel I have more of a voice now because I've done three films. I can express my ideas and thoughts a bit more. 

Whereas I think initially when I had just started, I would just kind of be quiet and listen. So now I feel like I can tell that it's a more collaborative process when I work with people because I feel like I can express my thoughts," Khushi said.

Khushi on accepting criticism

The 24-year-old actor has been at the receiving end of not very flattering reviews for films so far, but Khushi insists that she has learnt to pick up constructive criticism while leaving out the rest.

“You can tell when you, read something or you speak to someone what they mean by what they say. I think it's important to take constructive criticism. And if something's not really helping you, I don't think there's any point listening to it.”

About Khushi's projects

Khushi Kapoor debuted with the role of Betty Cooper in The Archies 2023, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The actor followed it up with two films in 2025: Loveyapa starring Junaid Khan and Nadaaniyaan, which marked the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Khushi Kapoor feels 'there's no point listening' to harsh criticism ‘if it is not helping you’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On