Khushi Kapoor shares pic of her and Anshula Kapoor's cute puzzle tattoos, Janhvi Kapoor calls her 'favourite'. See pics

Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday. Her siblings Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared heartfelt messages for Anshula on her special day. Arjun called Anshula ‘my co-ride of life’ and shared a cute throwback childhood picture with her. Khushi and Janhvi called her ‘favourite' as they shared pictures with her. (Also read: Arjun Kapoor calls Anil Kapoor 'anti-aging ka Badshah' on his 66th birthday, Neetu Kapoor sends love and hugs)

Khushi Kapoor shared her picture with sister Anshula's photo featuring matching puzzle tattoos on their arms and wrote, “Happy Birthday to my favourite human (white heart emoji) @anshulakapoor. You complete me (baby angel emoji)."

Arjun shared a childhood throwback picture of him and his sister Anshula on Instagram. In the picture, he wore a muti-coloured striped T-shirt and black pants. Anshula sat inside a toy car. She held the steering wheel while posing with her brother. She wore a white frock with a Himachal cap around her head. Arjun gave a wide smile and his sister posed with a serious look on her face. Both of them looked into the camera in an indoor setting.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “My co-rider for life!!! We in this together… good, bad or ugly… Happy birthday little sister @anshulakapoor – you deserve the best always! (red heart, star and evil eye emojis).” He used ‘happy birthday’, ‘little sister’ and ‘bday' as the hashtags on the post. His sister Anshula commented, “I love you (two infinity and red heart emojis).” Actor Tabu posted three heart emojis on the picture.

Reacting to Arjun's post for his sister, one of his fans wrote, “You guys have the best relationship-may you always be blessed (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “How cute is this! (two red heart emojis).” A fan also wrote, “Happy birthday (gift and cake emojis) brother and sister for life (two hand folded emojis).” Many people dropped heart emojis and extended warm birthday wishes to Anshula.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Janhvi Kapoor posted a happy picture with Anshula of them wearing ethnic outfits and wrote, “Happy birthday to everyone's sunshine and backbone (red heart emoji). I hope you get all the love and happiness that give to the people in your life back x10000 (red heart emoji). I love you more than you know!! Favourite (double pink heart emoji).” Both of them hugged each other and gave a big smile while posing for the camera.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor share heartfelt birthday messages for sister Anshula Kapoor via Instagram Stories.

Arjun and Anshula are producer Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor while Janhvi and Khushi are his children with late-second wife Sridevi. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble during 2021, Arjun had opened up on the dynamics he and Anshula share with their half-siblings Janhvi and Khushi and said, “If I say we are a perfect family, that will be incorrect. It’s not about different opinions, we still are different families who are trying to merge and coexist with each other."

