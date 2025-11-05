Khushi Kapoor turns 25, celebrates with friends and pets, fans notice boyfriend Vedang Raina’s absence

Khushi Kapoor turned 25 on Wednesday (November 5), and the Nadaaniyan actor celebrated her special day surrounded by close friends, her pet dog, balloons, and, of course, lots of cake. The starlet looked radiant in cosy nightwear, flashing her signature smile in a series of pictures she shared on Instagram. On her 25th birthday, Khushi Kapoor was showered with love from family and friends. Notable messages came from Mahima Chowdhary and her aunt Maheep.

Khusi turns 25, but where is Vedang?

In the photos, Khushi can be seen cutting four cakes, posing with balloons, and spending quality time with her friends, including Shanaya Kapoor. Another picture showed her surrounded by her close-knit circle, all smiles in front of the camera. She captioned the post, “25 feeling grateful, happy and hopeful.”

Khushi’s post was instantly flooded with love from family, friends, and fans. Actress Mahima Chowdhary commented, “Happy bday Khushi lots of love,” while Shanaya Kapoor dropped a red heart emoji. Her aunt Maheep Kapoor sent her a trail of heart emojis, and Bhavna Pandey wished her, writing, “Happy Birthday @khushikapoor!!! Lots of love.” Fans, too, couldn’t stop gushing over Khushi’s grace and resemblance to her late mother, Sridevi. One user wrote, “She’s quite like Sridevi,” while another asked, “Where’s Janhvi?”

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the absence of Khushi’s rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina, from the celebration. Fans were quick to notice and commented, “Where’s Vedang? ” and “Vedang, where are you?”

Khushi and Vedang's relationship

Khushi has often been linked to Vedang Raina, her Archies' co-star. While neither has officially confirmed their relationship, the two have been spotted together at multiple industry gatherings and private events.

Khushi's acting career

Khushi made her debut in the 2023 Netflix series, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, alongside Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan. Khushi was then seen in Nadaaniyan this year, which marked Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut. She was last seen in Loveyaapa, which was Junaid Khan's launchpad. However, she is yet to impress audience with her acting talent. She will next be seen in the sequel to her mother Sri Devi's 2017 film Mom. The film, produced by father Boney Kapoor, also stars Karishma Tanna and will be directed by Girish Kohli.