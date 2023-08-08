Kiara Advani waves tricolour at Wagah border, spends time with BSF soldiers at camp ahead of Independence Day

Actor Kiara Advani reached the Wagah border recently to honour the soldiers of the nation. Several photos and videos of her from her Amritsar trip have surfaced online. From spending time with the real heroes of the nation to trying her hands at guns, the actor also held the tricolour flag at the border. Also read: Kiara Advani takes a dip in the ocean with Sidharth Malhotra as they celebrate her 31st birthday Kiara Advani visits BSF boot camp ahead of Independence Day.

Kiara at Wagah border

A video of Kiara shows her waving the Indian flag. She opted for a traditional look in a green salwar suit. A few more videos and photos feature her greeting everyone with folded hands. In other visuals, she is seen engaging in fun activities in a boot camp with BSF soldiers.



Kiara planted trees with others at a site. This was followed by a round of gun shooting in which Kiara took an active part. She also interacted with others and posed with them for group photos.

Kiara returns to Mumbai

Kiara has now returned to Mumbai. Earlier in the day, she was spotted by paparazzi at the airport. She sported the same ethnic outfit which she had worn at the ceremony at the Wagah border. Upon walking out of the terminal, she was surrounded by some fans who requested her for selfies. After quickly posing with them, the actor got into her vehicle and left the premises.

Upcoming work

Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. Fans will see Kiara in the upcoming film Game Changer alongside Ram Charan. The film marks her return to Telugu cinema after almost four years. She was last seen in Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which also had Ram Charan. Game Changer will be an onscreen reunion for Kiara and the RRR actor.

Besides this, Kiara also has the action thriller film War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. A source told Hindustan Times previously said, “Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe.”

The source added, “War 2 right now has the hottest cast. You have three superstars in it like Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and now Kiara Advani. Then you have the brightest young director of the country, Ayan Mukerji, directing War 2. Aditya Chopra is going all out to make this film the slickest and the coolest action entertainer that this country has ever seen. It will be really exciting to see Kiara in this universe and how Ayan and Adi present her in War 2."

