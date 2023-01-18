Kiara Advani blushes as paparazzi ask for pic with Sidharth Malhotra at Mission Manju screening. Watch

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the special screening of Mission Majnu in Mumbai on Tuesday. They were captured by paparazzi as they stood next to each other outside the venue. Amid their wedding rumours, Kiara blushed as photographers asked for her pictures with Sidharth. She left the venue with Sidharth in the same car after the screening. (Also read: Sidharth Malhotra addresses rumours of a wedding with Kiara Advani, says 'nobody has invited me' )

In a video shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, Sidharth touched Kiara's back while talking to her at the Mission Majnu screening. Kiara sported a white sleeveless top with pair of matching pants along with jacket, while Sidharth wore a dark blue jacket with a matching pair of pants. In the clip, the paparazzi shouted, “Peeche dekho, peeche dekho ek baar, ek baar Kiara ji (please look back, please look back once Kiara).” Kiara blushed and turned her back and said, “Puri cast ka lijiye (take picture of the entire cast).” The photographers requested her to get clicked with Sidharth. Later, she sat with Sidharth in the same car as they left after the screening.

Reacting to the clip, one of Sidharth and Kiara's fans commented, “Sidharth looks so much in love with Kiara. He is getting the best finally… lots of love.” Another fan wrote, “Sid-Kiara supremacy.” A fan also commented, “Rab ne bana di jodi (God has created this couple).” Another fan commented, “God bless them.”

On Sidharth Malhotra's 38 birthday on Monday, Kiara shared candid photo with Sidharth from one of their trips together, and wrote, “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy,” followed by emojis of a cake, monkey, and heart-eyes emojis.

The two were seen together in the 2021 film Shershaah. In the film, he essayed Param Vir Chakra (posthumous) awardee Captain Vikram Batra, and Kiara starred as Dimple Cheema. The couple is rumoured to be dating for quite some time.

Recently, Kiara's new bridalwear ad set off new rumours about their wedding. In the commercial, she can be seen wearing a red traditional lehenga with a red veil on her head. She is seen as a bride, who hangs on to old memories as she arrives at her new home.

