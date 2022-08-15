Kiara Advani crops off rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra from her video, says 'your hand is still there'. Watch

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been rumoured of dating each other for over a year now. On India's 76th Independence Day, Kiara shared a video of her with the national flag. As soon as Kiara shared the clip, Sidharth reacted saying that she cropped him from the video. Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra shares unseen video of him making Kiara Advani laugh as they celebrate her birthday in Dubai. Watch

Sharing the video on Monday, Kiara wrote, “Happy Independence Day." In the clip, Kiara is smiling in front of Delhi's India Gate. Sidharth Malhotra commented, “Thanks for cutting me out," to this Kiara replied, “Your hand is still there."

Many fans replied to Sidharth's comment. One person wrote, “Tum log Katrina (Kaif) and Vicky (Kaushal) ki tarah seedhe shaadi ka bataoge na (You guys will make your relationship public just like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal did)?” Another one said, “Aray Kiara kyun kata tumne Sid ko video se (Kiara why did you cut him from the video)?” Alongwith laughing emojis, one said, “@sidmalhotra I love drama guys, please continue."

Kiara and Sidharth have been rumoured to be dating ever since they starred opposite each other in the 2021 film Shershaah. Last month, Kiara and Sidharth went to Dubai together to celebrate her 30th birthday.

According to a report the two will be seen together in an upcoming film. A source informed India Today on Monday, "Sidharth and Kiara will next star in a love story together. The love story revolves around a mystic situation where both their souls get interchanged. Titled Adal Badal, the film will see the two in a never-seen-before avatar. The movie is set to be a rom-com with a lot of VFX and CGI work involved as well. This will be the first time the two will feature in a love story this unique. Both Sid and Kiara are very excited to collaborate on this."

