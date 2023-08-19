Kiara Advani looks her glamorous best in black gown, fans say she should change her surname to ‘Hotwani’. See pics

Kiara Advani has shared new pictures of herself from her latest photoshoot. The actor looks stunning in a black cut-out gown with thigh-high slit. She poses with confidence in the outfit and is at her gorgeous best. Kiara's fans loved her new pictures and showered her post with love and praise. Also read: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani attend star-studded party Kiara Advani has shared new pictures of herself on Instagram.

Kiara only shared a black club suit emoji in the caption, while sharing the pictures on Instagram. One is a closeup pose of Kiara as she looks straight into the camera, while another is a long shot. There is also a monochrome picture from the photoshoot.

Reactions to Kiara Advani's look

Orhan Awatramani reacted to her post with “wow”. Many called her “gorgeous” and “stunner” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Ma'am I am sure that God has given all his time making you, the remaining human race has been created in haste.”

Another commented, “You should consider changing ur initial from Advani to Hotwani!!” Demanding more such pictures, a fan wrote, “Yeh Dil maange more ma'am.” A fan also gave her the title of “Kiara, The beauty Goddess”.

What has kept Kiara Advani busy lately

Kiara recently attended the retreating ceremony at the Wagah border in Punjab and met the army personnel as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

She recently also won an award and graced the event in a colourful gown. Sharing her picture in the look and talking about her tryst with camera, she wrote on Instagram, “The first time I faced a camera was as an 8 month old baby for a brand shoot. From getting my college degree in advertising to now being honoured with the prestigious “Brand Endorser of the Year” award it truly feels like life has come full circle. Thank you to the International Advertising Association for this recognition, extremely grateful.”

Kiara Advani's look for an award event.

More about Kiara Advani

Kiara tied the knot with longtime boyfriend and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra in February. She was recently seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, opposite Kartik Aaryan. Earlier, she was seen in Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Govinda Naam Mera. She will next be seen with Ram Charan in the Telugu film Game Changer.

