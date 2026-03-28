Kiara Advani says she has ‘become more of tigress’ after welcoming daughter Saraayah: Feels like nothing else matters

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani embraced parenthood in 2025 when she and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter, Saraayah Malhotra. In a recent interview, Kiara spoke about life after motherhood, revealing how it has completely changed her perspective. Kiara Advani says she feels like a tigress after becoming a mother.

Kiara Advani on life after motherhood Kiara shared that not much has changed between her and Sidharth after marriage. She explained that while marriage brought a sense of independence in running their home and building a life together, their bond remains largely the same. She told Grazia India, “Before marriage, Sidharth and I had the same banter and enjoyed travelling together, and those things still remain. We also watch films together, and since we look at them both as cinema lovers and as actors, we get excited to discuss them.”

Talking about motherhood, Kiara added, “I’ve become more of a tigress. The way I see life now is through a completely different lens. It feels like nothing else matters, and at the same time, everything matters. That little girl is still inside me.”

Kiara Advani’s personal life Kiara and Sidharth first met on the sets of Shershaah. Their on-screen chemistry soon translated into real life, and the couple dated briefly before tying the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in 2023. Videos from their wedding went viral, with fans admiring their chemistry and elegance.

The couple announced their pregnancy in February last year, and in July, they welcomed their daughter into the world. They shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.” Later, in November, they revealed her name as Saraayah Malhotra.

Kiara Advani’s upcoming film On the work front, Kiara is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a double role, alongside Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria and Akshaye Oberoi in key roles. The period gangster drama is one of the most anticipated films as it marks Yash's return to the big screen after KGF 2 in 2022.

The film is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. The film was earlier supposed to release on March 19 alongside Dhurandhar The Revenge. However, due to tensions in Middle East because of US-Iran War, the makers shifted the release date to June 4.