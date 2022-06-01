Kichcha Sudeep talks about Twitter spat with Ajay Devgn over India's national language: 'It wasn't about ego'

Earlier in April, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep engaged in a Twitter spat over Hindi being a national language. The spat started after Sudeep stated at an event that "Hindi is no more a national language." Hitting back at the actor, Ajay asked him on Twitter why the South industries dub films in Hindi then. Now in a new interview, Sudeep talked about this controversial debate and said that it ‘wasn't about ego’. Also Read: Kiccha Sudeep responds to Ajay Devgn’s tweet on his Hindi comment: ‘What if my response was typed in Kannada’

Hindi, however, is not the national language on India and never has been. India does not have any national language but Hindi and English are official languages used by the Union government.

Sudeep told Bollywood Hungama, “Ajay sir and me are two individuals who have seen the industry. He’s seen more than me. We are grown-ups, we understand what is what. We were talking about black and white, and we didn’t want to settle with the grey. A lot of people took the topic, but nobody tagged us. They just wanted the topic, and they took it politically all over the place. And that is a zone where we both don’t belong.”

He continued, “He had a question to me, and I respected that, and I wanted to answer. Though that came in Hindi… I understood Hindi, but I responded in English so that everybody understands what I was trying to say. Of course, Ajay sir got a different interpretation of the whole thing, but that’s fair enough. But I also had to make a point, the point being that… It wasn’t about ego. If I wanted to provoke or be arrogant, I would’ve been arrogant from the first tweet. I didn’t have to wait for my third one. But what would have happened if I had sent the text in Kannada? This is a very honest point, which I think even he respected.”

In April, at an event, Kiccha Sudeep had said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening. Today we are making films that are going everywhere.” He was speaking in context of films such as RRR and KGF Chapter 2 that have found success even with Hindi-speaking audiences.

Replying to this, Ajay tagged Sudeep in his tweet, which was written entirely in Hindi and wrote, “My brother, if according to you Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your movies in your mother tongue by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jan Gan Man.”

