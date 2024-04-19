Kiran Rao says she had multiple miscarriages before welcoming son Azad with Aamir Khan

Kiran Rao recently made a stellar comeback with her second directorial, Laapataa Ladies. The director was praised for the wholesome movie with a big heart, starring all new faces. In a new interview, Kiran was asked if she has ever regretted pausing her career to raise son Azad over the last 10 years. She revealed all that she had to go through before opting for surrogacy to have a child. (Also read: Kiran Rao opens up on divorce with Aamir Khan, says she ‘wanted to live independently’) Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao are divorced now and co-parent their son Azad. (File Photo)

The tough journey to motherhood

Speaking with Zoom, Kiran said that she went through multiple miscarriages. She said she really wanted to be a mother. “The year that Dhobi Ghat was made was the year that Azad was born. And I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I had had a lot of miscarriages, a lot of personal, physical health issues. I was just finding it very hard to have a child. I was really keen to have a child, so when Azad was born it was… I didn’t have to make a decision. Obviously, all I wanted to do was raise my baby,” she said.

Aamir Khan and Kiran welcomed Azad in 2011 via a surrogate. They are divorced now and co-parent Azad.

“I enjoyed having Azad so much. Those were some of the best years of my life. I’ll never regret not having made a film in 10 years. I have no regrets because I enjoyed it thoroughly,” she said in the interview.

Opting for surrogacy

Back in 2013, Kiran opened up in an interview about going the surrogacy route. “It is a personal affair, and the reasons why one can't have children naturally or choose one method over the other are not things people normally want to talk about. We knew that being in the public eye we would be asked about it anyway, and we have never felt defensive about our decision, so we opted to be open about it. Of course if our experience is useful for people to know, then all the better,” she had told India Today.

Laapataa Ladies has just completed 50 days at the box office. Laapataa Ladies enjoyed an average box office run and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, Laapataa Ladies tells the story of the brides Phool and Pushpa who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions.